Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 630.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

EW stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 2,887,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

