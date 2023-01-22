HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 26,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.94.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

