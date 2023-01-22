Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 24.28% 11.65% 1.10% Blackhawk Bancorp 20.67% N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $79.86 million 1.61 $21.27 million $1.82 6.75 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.40 $13.62 million $4.36 6.82

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackhawk Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.