Head to Head Survey: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 20.07 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.68 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

This table compares Beam Global and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beam Global and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

