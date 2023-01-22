HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $7.67 during midday trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

