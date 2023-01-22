Home Bancorp (HBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Home Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

