Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.8 %

HOMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 1,114,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,253. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400,014 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

