Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 3.5 %

HKXCY stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,101. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.