HSBC Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

About Proximus

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

