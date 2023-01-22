Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
BOSS opened at €58.82 ($63.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.25 and its 200-day moving average is €53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($64.26).
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
