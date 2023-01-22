Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS opened at €58.82 ($63.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.25 and its 200-day moving average is €53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a twelve month high of €59.12 ($64.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

