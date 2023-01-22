Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT Raised to GBX 420 at Barclays

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.