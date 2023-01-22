Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT Raised to GBX 420 at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hunting presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

About Hunting

(Get Rating)

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.