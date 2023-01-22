iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.0 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $61.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

