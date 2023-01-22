Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,676 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UiPath worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $391,911. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath Trading Up 4.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

PATH opened at $14.23 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

