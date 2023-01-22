Ieq Capital LLC Has $25.69 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

