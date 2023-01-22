Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

DIS stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

