Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,685 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

