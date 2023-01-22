Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Imerys stock remained flat at C$38.30 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.51. Imerys has a 1 year low of C$34.72 and a 1 year high of C$41.30.

Get Imerys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMYSF. AlphaValue upgraded Imerys to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Imerys from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.