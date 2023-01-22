Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of IMNM stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.13. 85,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,035. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunome (IMNM)
