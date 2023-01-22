Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.20. 1,960,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

