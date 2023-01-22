IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $58,168.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

