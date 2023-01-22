InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

INMD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 1,104,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,179. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $54.68.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in InMode by 319.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

