Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Trading Up 7.5 %

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.