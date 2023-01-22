Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,342.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,277.43. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,079.01 and a 52-week high of $2,342.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRRHF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

