Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Critical Analysis

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.84 -$419.77 million N/A N/A Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Iris Energy and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iris Energy and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.16, suggesting a potential upside of 210.97%.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Her Imports

(Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

