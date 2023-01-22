iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,999. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

