Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Stock Down 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISDR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.