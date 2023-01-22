Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.