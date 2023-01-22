Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,354,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Sunday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

