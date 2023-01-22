Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 314,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.