Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €61.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.60 ($63.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($74.00).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

