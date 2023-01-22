Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Insider Activity

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

