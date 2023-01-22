Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,108.74 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $13.61 million and $60,108.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00740473 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52,446.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

