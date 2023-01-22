John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 58.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 392,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PDT stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

