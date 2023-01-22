Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28,080.92

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Joystick has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $28,080.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00226011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12192476 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,810.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

