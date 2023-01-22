JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,410 ($17.21) to GBX 1,280 ($15.62) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.64) to GBX 1,400 ($17.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.69.

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

