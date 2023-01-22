Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Jupiter Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

