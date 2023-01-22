Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Update

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kalera Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kalera Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

KAL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 91,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,279. Kalera Public has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $1,330.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kalera Public ( NASDAQ:KAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kalera Public will post -290 EPS for the current year.

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

