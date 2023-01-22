Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.