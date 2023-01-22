Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

KRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 11,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Karat Packaging

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,367,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,140,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $911,911 in the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRT shares. TheStreet cut Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.