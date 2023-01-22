Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of K traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.50. 2,280,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,944. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

