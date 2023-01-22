KeyCorp Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $29.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

