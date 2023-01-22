Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Keyence Trading Down 0.6 %
Keyence stock opened at $442.58 on Friday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.51.
Keyence Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyence (KYCCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.