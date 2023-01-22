Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,534,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 5,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

