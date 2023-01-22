Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 625,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,084.0 days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

About Kingsoft

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

