Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Klépierre from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.65) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.94.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Performance

Klépierre stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.