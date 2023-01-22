KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 172,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $696,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 198,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

