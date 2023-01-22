Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0397

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $30,397.06 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

