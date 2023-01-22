Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of RingCentral worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 8,939.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 276,047 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,654.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 199,915 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $179.16.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

