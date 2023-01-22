Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.54% of VAALCO Energy worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.91 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $532.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

