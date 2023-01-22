Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 568,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,904. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 235,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

